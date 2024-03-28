CannabisCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.94 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $436,722.32 and $5.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.