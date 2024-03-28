Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $185,789.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.