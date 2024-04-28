Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 50,833 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,833 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

