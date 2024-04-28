Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.