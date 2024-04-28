Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Grows By 200.9%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 200.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $28.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Shares of NS Solutions are set to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

