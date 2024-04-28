Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 73.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,965,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

