Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 158.4% in March

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, an increase of 158.4% from the February 29th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Rail Vision stock traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 2.15. 562,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.51. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of 1.01 and a fifty-two week high of 23.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rail Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rail Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

