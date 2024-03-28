Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rises By 167.4%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the February 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,337. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
