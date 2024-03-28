Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rises By 167.4%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the February 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,337. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

