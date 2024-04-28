United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

UPS opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

