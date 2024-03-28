Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SETM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SETM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

