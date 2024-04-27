Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.