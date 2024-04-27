WD Rutherford LLC Has $856,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

