FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday.

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.60.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

