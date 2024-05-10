Antero Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,280 shares of company stock worth $26,212,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.