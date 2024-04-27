First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.31 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 3.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON opened at $193.45 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.