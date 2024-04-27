Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 12,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.