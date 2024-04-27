Spinnaker Trust Sells 307 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 540.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.58. 2,710,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.