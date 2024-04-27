Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

