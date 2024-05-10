Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider David Trude Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.15), for a total transaction of A$28,500.00 ($18,874.17).
David Trude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, David Trude 1,148 shares of Hansen Technologies stock.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, David Trude sold 4,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.25), for a total transaction of A$19,632.00 ($13,001.32).
Hansen Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.
Hansen Technologies Dividend Announcement
About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.
