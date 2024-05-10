Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells 6,025 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $22,111.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,189,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,221.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $171,850.99.

Genelux Stock Performance

GNLX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 40,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

