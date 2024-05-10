Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,556. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

