Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 2.7%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 1,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.