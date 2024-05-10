Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $31.00 at UBS Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 30,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

