TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Insider Bradley T. Stefanski Sells 3,750 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 53,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,086. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

