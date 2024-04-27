Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $105,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,958,000 after acquiring an additional 348,710 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 2,394,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

