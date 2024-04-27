Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 87,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

