Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys Shares of 2,092 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

