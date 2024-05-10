Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $168,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.58. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

