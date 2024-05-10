Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of CBRE Group worth $166,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

