Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 844,865 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

