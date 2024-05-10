Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,790 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,790 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $156,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 592,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,457,000 after buying an additional 310,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $245.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

