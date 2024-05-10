NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NV5 Global updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.110 EPS.

NV5 Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVEE opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $88.56 and a twelve month high of $119.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

