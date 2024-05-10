Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

