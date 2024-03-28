ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 634,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,482. ReShape Lifesciences has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

