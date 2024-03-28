Next Level Private LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $270.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

