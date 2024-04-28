Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. 25,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,916. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

