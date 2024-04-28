Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

