LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.