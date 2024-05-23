Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.40. 321,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,501. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.