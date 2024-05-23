Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.88. 16,249,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,844. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

