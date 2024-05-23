Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.063-3.099 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $662.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $666.59.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

