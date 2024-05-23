Commerce Bank Has $179.81 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $179,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after purchasing an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,272,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $274.38. 3,827,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,894. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
