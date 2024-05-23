Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.50-30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded up $11.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $904.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.32. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $900.31.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

