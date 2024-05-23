Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is AXS Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.21. 2,083,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,666. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.90. The stock has a market cap of $419.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,681,580 shares of company stock worth $765,101,407. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

