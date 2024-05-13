Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. 115,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 34.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

