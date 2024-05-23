Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases Shares of 2,986 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

