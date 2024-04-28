Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in KLA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in KLA by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in KLA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.42.

KLA Trading Up 4.9 %

KLAC opened at $706.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $685.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.67. KLA Co. has a one year low of $369.00 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 103.31% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

