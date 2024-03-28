Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $570-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.51 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.82.

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Braze by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

