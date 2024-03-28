Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOE stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $155.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

