Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 43.1% in March

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 29th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NHS stock remained flat at $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,158. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.17.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
