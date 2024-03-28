Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 43.1% in March

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 29th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NHS stock remained flat at $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,158. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.17.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.